WINTER STORM WARNING: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS
By Jim Johnson
Filed Under:Bon Jovi, Cars, Moody Blues, rock & roll hall of fame
Cleveland, Ohio, USA - August 30, 2011: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on a summer afternoon. View looking over the sign on 9th street. Women Who Rock Banner above entrance,

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has elected its Class of 2018. When the 33rd annual induction ceremony is held on April 14th at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the honorees in the Performer Category will be:

  • Bon Jovi
  • The Cars
  • Dire Straits
  • The Moody Blues
  • Nina Simone

In addition, an Award for Early Influence will go to the electric guitar-slinging gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Other than Bon Jovi and The Cars, the winners are first-time nominees. The Cars were nominated twice previously; Bon Jovi once.

This year’s Fan Ballot proved to be a good predictor of the Hall’s selections: Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars finished first, second, third and fourth, respectively, on the Fan Ballot.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band had to release its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior — so 1992 for this group. An international voting body of more than 1,000 Inductees, historians and members of the music industry made the selection.

The 13 nominees passed over this year are:

  • Kate Bush
  • Depeche Mode
  • Eurythmics
  • J. Geils Band
  • Judas Priest
  • LL Cool J
  • The MC5
  • Meters
  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Rufus f/ Chaka Khan
  • Link Wray
  • The Zombies

Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. HBO will air highlights later in the spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live