Cleveland, Ohio, USA - August 30, 2011: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on a summer afternoon. View looking over the sign on 9th street. Women Who Rock Banner above entrance,

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has elected its Class of 2018. When the 33rd annual induction ceremony is held on April 14th at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the honorees in the Performer Category will be:

Bon Jovi

The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

In addition, an Award for Early Influence will go to the electric guitar-slinging gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Other than Bon Jovi and The Cars, the winners are first-time nominees. The Cars were nominated twice previously; Bon Jovi once.

This year’s Fan Ballot proved to be a good predictor of the Hall’s selections: Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars finished first, second, third and fourth, respectively, on the Fan Ballot.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band had to release its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior — so 1992 for this group. An international voting body of more than 1,000 Inductees, historians and members of the music industry made the selection.

The 13 nominees passed over this year are:

Kate Bush

Depeche Mode

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

The MC5

Meters

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus f/ Chaka Khan

Link Wray

The Zombies

Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. HBO will air highlights later in the spring.