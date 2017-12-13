#latest, irma, #search, hurricane, #sexualharassment, trending, #press, hurricane irma, google, 2017, matt lauer, most, searched
iStock

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — What did you search for on Google this year?

Well, it appears that the majority of us were seeking information on everything from Hurricane Irma to Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos.

A few of the top trending searches in the U.S. were Irma, Matt Lauer, Tom Petty, the Super Bowl and the Las Vegas shooting.

Google posted its top results in the U.S. and globally on a specific website: google.com/2017. Scroll down for more top results in the U.S.

Searches

  1. Hurrican Irma
  2. Matt Lauer
  3. Tom Petty
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Las Vegas Shooting
  6. Mayweather vs McGregor Fight
  7. Solar Eclipse
  8. Hurricane Harvey
  9. Aaron Hernandez
  10. Fidget Spinner

People

  1. Matt Lauer
  2. Meghan Markle
  3. Harvey Weinstein
  4. Michael Flynn
  5. Kevin Spacey
  6. Bill O’Reilly
  7. Melania Trump
  8. Kathy Griffin
  9. Milo Yiannopoulos
  10. Gal Gadot

News

  1. Hurricane Irma
  2. Las Vegas Shooting
  3. Solar Eclipse
  4. Hurricane Harvey
  5. Bitcoin Price
  6. North Korea
  7. Hurricane Jose
  8. Hurricane Maria
  9. April the Giraffe
  10. DACA

How To…

  1.  How to make slime
  2. How to make solar eclipse glasses
  3. How to watch the solar eclipse
  4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor
  5. How to buy Bitcoin
  6. How to freeze your credit
  7. How to solve a Rubix Cube
  8. How to make a fidget spinner
  9. How to cook a turkey in the oven
  10. How to screen record

 

