iStock

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — What did you search for on Google this year?

Well, it appears that the majority of us were seeking information on everything from Hurricane Irma to Cardi B. and Unicorn Frappuccinos.

A few of the top trending searches in the U.S. were Irma, Matt Lauer, Tom Petty, the Super Bowl and the Las Vegas shooting.

Google posted its top results in the U.S. and globally on a specific website: google.com/2017. Scroll down for more top results in the U.S.

Searches

Hurrican Irma Matt Lauer Tom Petty Super Bowl Las Vegas Shooting Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Solar Eclipse Hurricane Harvey Aaron Hernandez Fidget Spinner

People

Matt Lauer Meghan Markle Harvey Weinstein Michael Flynn Kevin Spacey Bill O’Reilly Melania Trump Kathy Griffin Milo Yiannopoulos Gal Gadot

News

Hurricane Irma Las Vegas Shooting Solar Eclipse Hurricane Harvey Bitcoin Price North Korea Hurricane Jose Hurricane Maria April the Giraffe DACA

How To…