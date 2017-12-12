Dtvphoto | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Think about what you gave a teacher for Christmas as a student or parent. If you’re curious that the gift connected with a teacher lets explore what several said they liked and appreciated as holiday gifts.

Many like simple notes of praise for their time spent with a parents child. Other well liked are good ole gift cards for a free meal. Something that creates a lasting memories is a tree ornament. In my opinion this is the absolute go to, “I’m a preschool teacher and love receiving gift cards, especially to Amazon. That way it can go toward virtually anything, and you never end up with a weird balance like $0.47 on the card.”

You’ll see some interesting gifts given to teachers here including moonshine.

