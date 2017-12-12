Star Wars, Sing, Mashup, Jimmy Fallon, Hanson, MMMBop, Yoda, Han Solo, Rey, The Last Jedi, Music, Song
Filed Under:Han Solo, Hanson, Jimmy Fallon, Mashup, MMMBop, Music, Rey, Sing, song, Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Yoda
Atmosphere arrives at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — In honor of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” re-edited footage from the Star Wars films to make the characters sing a timeless classic — “MMMBop” by Hanson.

Yoda, Han and Jabba are among the dozens of heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe who “sing” along to the ‘90s sugar-coated pop classic.

Please enjoy this truly beautiful union.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live