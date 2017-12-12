Atmosphere arrives at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — In honor of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere, “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” re-edited footage from the Star Wars films to make the characters sing a timeless classic — “MMMBop” by Hanson.

Yoda, Han and Jabba are among the dozens of heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe who “sing” along to the ‘90s sugar-coated pop classic.

Please enjoy this truly beautiful union.