Photodeti | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Do you remember what you mentioned years ago in your letter to Santa? Huffington gets our attention with some old tweets as seen on the Tweets of Old page. These go way pack. This one takes us back to 1907.

Dear Santa, I want a pair of red slippers. I want a pipe and one dozen stems. I never smoke but think it will be nice to learn how. Carson

West Virginia 1907 — R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) December 12, 2017

Let’s dig even deeper into the 1800’s.

Dear Mr. Santa: Please send one Goat and Buck Board. I don't want much but what I want I want badly. So act accordingly. -Peyton

Virginia 1895 — R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) December 12, 2017

Many of these are very different than what Santa receives today, but some are also timeless like this one asking for fireworks.

Dear Santa: Please bring me lots of fireworks that wont blow a boys hands off or put a boys eye out like Willie's. Jimbo

Missouri 1908 — R.L. Ripples (@TweetsofOld) December 12, 2017

This afternoon call me at 313 298-1043 and tell me about some of the things you asked Santa for and lets compare with those on the Tweets of Old twitter page.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter