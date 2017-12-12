By Beau Daniels
Do you remember what you mentioned years ago in your letter to Santa? Huffington gets our attention with some old tweets as seen on the Tweets of Old page. These go way pack. This one takes us back to 1907.

Let’s dig even deeper into the 1800’s.

Many of these are very different than what Santa receives today, but some are also timeless like this one asking for fireworks.

This afternoon call me at 313 298-1043 and tell me about some of the things you asked Santa for and lets compare with those on the Tweets of Old twitter page.

