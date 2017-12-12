Jack White, New, Music, New Music, Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach
Filed Under:Jack White, Music, new, new music, Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(WOMC) — Jack White is back.

The former White Stripes front man released a cryptic, surreal video Tuesday that teases an album, due next year.

Titled “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach,” the four-minute clip features a diverse, mishmash of styles and experimental sounds, such as rapping, spoken-word segments, buzzing guitars and electronic beats.

The collage-like recording is also up on streaming serves.

It will be the first album since 2014’s “Lazaretto.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live