(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(WOMC) — Jack White is back.

The former White Stripes front man released a cryptic, surreal video Tuesday that teases an album, due next year.

Titled “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach,” the four-minute clip features a diverse, mishmash of styles and experimental sounds, such as rapping, spoken-word segments, buzzing guitars and electronic beats.

The collage-like recording is also up on streaming serves.

It will be the first album since 2014’s “Lazaretto.”