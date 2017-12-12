Man, Flu, Doctor, British, Study
(Photo: iStock)

(WOMC) — The long-rumored theory that a man experiences the flu worse than women actually might be true. All of the extra whining and complaining could be coming from a place of truth.

A British Medical Journal study has found limited evidence that men have a harder time of it with the flu.

Among the findings, women have a stronger immune system than men, women are more responsive to vaccine than men and testosterone acts as an immunosuppressant while estrogen operates in reverse. Guys with a lot of testosterone tend to get the flu worse.

The point of the study is to prove that men are not just big babies when they catch the flu. Men tend to suffer more when they get the bug.

