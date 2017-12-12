(Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — One the true Detroit Rock legends would have been 73 years old today.

Rob Deminer or ROB TYNER as we knew him was a rock & roll force along with bandmates the MC5.

Their three albums and incendiary live shows put “The 5” right on the cusp of superstardom.

Political fallout and being a little too ahead of their time prevented the final giant leap. They wrapped up the greatness of The Who, The Stones, and The Yardbirds, and added a big shot of Detroit Adrenalin.

To borrow from Goldylocks, for many the 1st album, the live “Kick Out the Jams” was too hot. The second album produced by Jon Landau, yes THAT Jon Landau, was too cold and the third album “High Time” was just right.

Rob continued his rock quest after the original band with a “new” MC5 circa 1977 with Robert Gillespie on guitar and drummer Ralph Serafino.

Another notable project is when he teamed up with the Mugsy, Weapons, trio of Joey Gaydos, Pete Bankert, and Fred Schmidt for a big show at Harpo’s .

I had Rob as a guest on my Riff Sonic Rendezvous show Oct of ’88 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Kick Out the Jams”. Rob commented, “ I must have met 50,000 people who said they were at the Grande those 2 nights!”

The two hours flew by. Rob always gave me great radio. When I asked him to help me in the benefit I did for the USO following Desert Storm in the Spring of 1991 at the Ritz, Rob practically jumped through the phone. “Steve, I would be HONORED to be a part,” etc.

I jammed that night with TYNER, Robert Gillespie, and Bruce Mechan for “Motor City’s Burning” and “Back in the USA.”

I played way over my ability that night. Really jacked up and ready to send it. Big fun.

You know how on a summer night at dusk a bat will fly by almost like a phantom? You think you saw something? That was the case with me that night, but that “bat” whizzing past my face was TYNER doing his Daltry-esque mic swinging thing!

Note to self 1.) Keep one eye on ROB, 2.) NEVER forget the great ROB TYNER!!