(Photo: iStock)

(WOMC) — Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? There’s a map that might give you a hint on if you’ll get one.

The map done by The National Centers of Environmental Information looks at historical data on when there’s at least one inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Obviously, some places have a much better chance of snow on Christmas than others. Aspen, Colorado has almost a 100 percent chance based on previous data.

Upstate New York, The Rockies, Minnesota, Maine and the Sierra Nevada area stand good chances of getting Christmas snow.