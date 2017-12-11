weather, whether, snow, youre getting, noaa, getting white, map, tell youre, white christmas, map tell
Filed Under:getting white, map, map tell, NOAA, snow, tell youre, Weather, whether, White Christmas, youre getting
(Photo: iStock)

(WOMC) — Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? There’s a map that might give you a hint on if you’ll get one.

The map done by The National Centers of Environmental Information looks at historical data on when there’s at least one inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Obviously, some places have a much better chance of snow on Christmas than others. Aspen, Colorado has almost a 100 percent chance based on previous data.

Upstate New York, The Rockies, Minnesota, Maine and the Sierra Nevada area stand good chances of getting Christmas snow.

historical probability of a white christmas map 3 Will You Have A White Christmas? Check The Map

(Photo: NOAA)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live