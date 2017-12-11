Videowokart | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

I guess when flight attendants tell you to secure everything before take-off they mean everything. According to the Daily Mail story that includes not breastfeeding.

It appears that the mother was breastfeeding because there was a delay with the de-icing of the plane and her son was getting restless and making noise. She also mentioned that the door was open. I’m sure this will be thoroughly investigated but the flight attendants must strictly follow FAA rule or they are breaking the law. Details here.

