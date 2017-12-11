By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under:candles, Home, michigan
(Photo: iStock)

By Bobby Mitchell

(WOMC) — Do you have family or friends who moved out of Michigan?

This could be the perfect gift for them! Homesick Candles makes a candle that (they say) will remind one of their home state.

So, the smell of tart cherries and rich chocolate should harken back to the Great Lakes State, right? “Recall the summer months with a bouquet of honeysuckle and rose, balanced with cinnamon and a sandalwood finish,” is how their website crafts the memories of Michigan.

All candles are made in the USA with a natural soy wax and should last at least 60 hours.

You can buy the candle here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live