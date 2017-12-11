(Photo: iStock)

By Bobby Mitchell

(WOMC) — Do you have family or friends who moved out of Michigan?

This could be the perfect gift for them! Homesick Candles makes a candle that (they say) will remind one of their home state.

So, the smell of tart cherries and rich chocolate should harken back to the Great Lakes State, right? “Recall the summer months with a bouquet of honeysuckle and rose, balanced with cinnamon and a sandalwood finish,” is how their website crafts the memories of Michigan.

All candles are made in the USA with a natural soy wax and should last at least 60 hours.

You can buy the candle here.