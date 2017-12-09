Ferndale has a new neighborhood gathering spot designed for patrons to enjoy refined casual food, a full bar, and even a board game or two … or a thousand.

The Corner, Grill, Bar & Game Room and Detroit Axe are the brainchild of Geoff Kretchmer and Brian Siegel. They converted the former Local Kitchen and Bar and Events Center to house three distinct but connected concepts – the Corner Grill – featuring refined casual food, the Game Room – with over 1,000 board games, and Detroit Axe – which features 12 axe throwing lanes and a variety of classic arcade games overlooking the restaurant.

Of course we had to try it out:

The Corner will be open for dinner service every night of the week other than Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. Plans are to open for lunch and brunch in the near future with specific dates to be announced. The Corner is located at 344 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan. Contact ​thecornerferndale.com or 248.291.5650 for reservations.