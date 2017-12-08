iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Many people are downsizing and some to tiny homes. That’s a reason to consider the Flat Back Christmas Tree. I actually have one and it’s used instead of our huge elaborate tree especially when having a bunch of people over for the holidays.

Ha! I wrote about this back in 2009. (And I think it was a thing in the 1970s too) https://t.co/njvmU63Jh5 — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) December 7, 2017

Honestly the the half tree against the wall looks good and festive. One purchaser in the Telegraph report stated, “In modern small houses, saving space is crucial, and as a result compact products are much in demand. These half Christmas trees are being introduced to help create that same warm festive look, using half the space and decorated in half the time.”

