Many people are downsizing and some to tiny homes. That’s a reason to consider the Flat Back Christmas Tree. I actually have one and it’s used instead of our huge elaborate tree especially when having a bunch of people over for the holidays.

Honestly the the half tree against the wall looks good and festive. One purchaser in the Telegraph report stated, “In modern small houses, saving space is crucial, and as a result compact products are much in demand. These half Christmas trees are being introduced to help create that same warm festive look, using half the space and decorated in half the time.”

