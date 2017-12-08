(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — You most likely have eaten fast food in your car and have spilled your favorite dipping sauce. Maybe you have never been able to use your favorite dipping sauce.

Well, a Kickstarter campaign might soon solve your messy nugget-eating problems.

The DipClip is an in-car sauce holder that fits onto most car vents, thanks to a universal mount modeled off the cell phone mount.

The creators, Milkmen Design, tested sauces from every major fast food chain, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A, to make sure it works with almost any fast food sauce.

The product has already reached its goal of $10,000 with over 2,300 backers pledging more than $48,200.

Backers will be the first to receive the product, which has an expected delivery date of March 2018.

As shown in one of the videos posted to the product’s Kickstarter page, the design has been tested to be as secure as possible. Double dip all day without spillage.

Even if you don’t eat fast food, you can use the DipClip for any type of spread or sauce like soy, hummus and cheese.