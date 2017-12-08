Dog, Save, Christmas, Video, Doctors, Rush, Elf, Shelf, Elf On The Shelf
By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It was a race against time to save Christmas for one little girl after her Elf on the Shelf had a rough encounter with the family dog.

Aubrie Thelen, 7, panicked on Wednesday morning after discovering her dog, Zoey, had attacked her family’s elf, whom they named Sam.

The German shepherd ripped off Sam’s right arm and left a hole in his rosy red cheek.

Luckily, Aubrie’s mom, Jenn Thelen, is a nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Orlando.

According to a Facebook post, Jenn told Aubrie not to worry because they had “special doctors” that could fix her elf’s injuries.

Equipped with with a pair of Santa’s special gloves, Jenn and her colleagues rushed into action to save the little North Pole assistant.

An adorable video was posted to Facebook, capturing the medical team’s heroics.

