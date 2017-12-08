Alaska, Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Christmas Sweater, Ugly, National, Sweater Day, Early, Boarding
(Photo: iStock)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Want to board early this holiday season but don’t want to sign up for premium access memberships or buy first class tickets? Then bust out the hideous holiday sweater.

On Dec. 15, you can get early boarding for Alaska Airlines flights by wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.  That’s all.

The airline’s early boarding is in honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

The offer applies to flights on Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air flights to Alaska Airlines’ 115-city network.

“Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often,” Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, said in a news release. “This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet.”

This is the first year Alaska Airlines has done the promotion.

