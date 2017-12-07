Elnur | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Huffington Post has posted some amazing weird Christmas gifts that are available for purchase and would be perfect for the popular Dirty Santa present swaps and also in some workplaces that aren’t too HR politically correct.

Check out the Licky Brush.

If you’re a Trump supporter or hater this toaster could be used both ways depending on which graphics you toast on bread.

trump toaster and impeach jam pic.twitter.com/QhBPlClLus — 🍭🍭NaughtyOrNes🍭🍭 (@sameolnes) December 4, 2017

Then the fun of serving with a Santa Flask.

Step one to getting through the holidays: Fill up your Santa stocking flask. https://t.co/Wn6cJQRfIT — Tasting Table (@TastingTable) December 6, 2017

****WARNING**** The others here are very edgy.

