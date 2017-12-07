By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Weird Christmas Gifts
Elnur | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Huffington Post has posted some amazing weird Christmas gifts that are available for purchase and would be perfect for the popular Dirty Santa present swaps and also in some workplaces that aren’t too HR politically correct.

Check out the Licky Brush.

If you’re a Trump supporter or hater this toaster could be used both ways depending on which graphics you toast on bread.

Then the fun of serving with a Santa Flask.

****WARNING**** The others here are very edgy.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live