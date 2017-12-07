By Jim Johnson
“Silent Night” is the most widely recorded song of the holiday season. Newly crunched numbers by Songdex claim that there are more than 137,000 recorded versions of the song, which was written as “Stille Nacht” in Germany in 1818.

“White Christmas” by American composer Irving Berlin ranks second, with “Jingle Bells,” “The Christmas Song” and “Winter Wonderland” rounding out the Top 5.

Other familiar titles on the list:

  • “Blue Christmas” ranks 14th.
  • “Jingle Bell Rock” is number-18.
  • “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” stands 24th.
  • “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is number-30.
