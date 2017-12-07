Photo: Keystone Press Agency / Zuma Wire / USA Today

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Great News! We’re getting a new Jimi Hendrix album March 9th.

“Both Sides of the Sky” will be interesting to me because it’s another Hendrix relic unearthed, that we get to hear.

I’m not expecting “Electric Ladyland” but just to hear him jamming and noodling around has always been fun for me.

Hendrix used to roll tape and record constantly, even if he was just playing around.

In fact our own JIM McCARTY of Rockets, Detroit Wheels, Mystery Train fame was actually on a previous Hendrix album, “Nine to the Universe” in the early 1980’s.

McCarty was playing with the Buddy Miles Express and Jimi came in.

After the show they ended up at Jimi’s studio were the party continued and both McCarty and Hendrix grabbed guitars and started an informal jam.

Hendrix starts it off then McCarty eases into the groove.

McCarty had that vibrato “black light” guitar setting dialed in even back in ’69.

The song is called the…”Jimi Jimmy Jam.”

So in the spirit of musical archeology, I’m really looking forward to hearing, “Both Sides of the Sky” March 9th.

Neighbors beware.