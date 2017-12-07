Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

This week, X-Men director Brian Singer was dismissed from the Freddie Mercury biopic on which he’d been working. A Hollywood Reporter story alleges that on-set “chaos” led to the termination, which Singer denies. 20th Century Fox has announced that director Dexter Fletcher will take the reins from Singer, and production on the film (which features Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek as Mercury) will resume next week.

The BBC describes Fletcher as a “Guy Ritchie favorite” who has directed the musical Sunshine On Leith and last year’s Eddie The Eagle.

Singer refutes the claims that a chaotic set environment led to his departure; The director released a statement which said he needed time to care for a “gravely ill parent” as well as his own health.

“Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services,” Singer wrote. “This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

Nevertheless, his swift replacement could help the film remain on track for a Christmas 2018 release date.