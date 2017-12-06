starbucks, starbucks deals, starbucks gift cards, coffee, holiday deals, gift, free gift, gift cards, cards december, million free
(Photo: Starbucks)

(WOMC) — Starbucks has the perfect holiday gift for coffee lovers.

Throughout the month of December, Starbucks is handing out the gift that keeps on giving… Coffee!

Baristas are handing out $1 million in gift cards to shoppers in December as part of their Project Give Good.

That’s $50,000 in gift cards at $20 each.

According to the company, you can increase your chances of getting a gift card by looking for baristas at “community celebrations” like tree-lighting ceremonies and local caroling events.

Will you be trolling celebrations and tree-lightings in the hopes of getting a free gift card?

