(Photo: Starbucks)

(WOMC) — Starbucks has the perfect holiday gift for coffee lovers.

Throughout the month of December, Starbucks is handing out the gift that keeps on giving… Coffee!

Baristas are handing out $1 million in gift cards to shoppers in December as part of their Project Give Good.

That’s $50,000 in gift cards at $20 each.

According to the company, you can increase your chances of getting a gift card by looking for baristas at “community celebrations” like tree-lighting ceremonies and local caroling events.

Will you be trolling celebrations and tree-lightings in the hopes of getting a free gift card?