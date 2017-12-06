By Beau Daniels
Yes, Santa was called out for showing his “Naughty” tattoo while posing with kids at a mall. I guess some parents might think their kid would be inspired to get a tattoo later in life. I’ve seen many creepy Santa’s but this guy seems legit.

“Naughty or Nice” relates to Santa. I don’t think kids will think of it as a tattoo. I’d say the fact that Scott Diethorne has those tats shows his love for being Santa. But Scott has now returned to the traditional standard Santa. Story here.

