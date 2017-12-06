Olena Yakobchuk | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Yes, Santa was called out for showing his “Naughty” tattoo while posing with kids at a mall. I guess some parents might think their kid would be inspired to get a tattoo later in life. I’ve seen many creepy Santa’s but this guy seems legit.

Fans of Philadelphia Santa Scott Diethorne were saddened to learn he would no longer be allowed to showcase his "naughty" and "nice" tattoos in photos with kids. pic.twitter.com/ZJItwzxqQ6 — Dose (@dose) December 6, 2017

“Naughty or Nice” relates to Santa. I don’t think kids will think of it as a tattoo. I’d say the fact that Scott Diethorne has those tats shows his love for being Santa. But Scott has now returned to the traditional standard Santa. Story here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter