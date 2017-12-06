(Photo: iStock)

(WOMC) — After months of speculation, Oreo has revealed the answer to its “mystery flavor” competition.

Nabisco announced Wednesday that the cookies were flavored with Fruity Pebbles Cereal cream.

Oreo unveiled the cookies in October to much speculation.

The brand also ran a contest, promising one lucky contestant who guessed the flavor correctly $50,000. The winner of the sweepstakes will be announced “on or around” Dec. 11.

The “Mystery Oreo” continues the cookie’s trend of releasing wild flavors, including pumpkin spice, Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha and peanut butter and jelly.