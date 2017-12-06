By Jim Johnson
Filed Under:Bob Seger, Runaway Train Tour
March 30, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bob Seger performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton/Indianapolis Star via USA TODAY NETWORK

Bob Seger is making progress following surgery on October 20th at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor to repair a ruptured a disc in his neck, which was severely pinching his spinal cord.

Bob Seger on how he is doing following surgery in October:

The pain’s maybe down to a one. You know, it’s always kind of there unless I’m sleeping. But that’s pretty good.”

This was the first time Seger underwent major surgery. The recovery period takes three months, which includes no singing. As a result, he had to postpone 19 dates on his Runaway Train Tour, which he plans to reschedule in the spring.

Seger just released his 18th studio album, I Knew You When.

