Waldemar Bilstein | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

Many might think this is bass-ackwards. University of Texas conducted a study with results indicating those who were more disciplined when being raised are more likely to show less disciplined behavior with their partner, “This study confirms and extends previous research that says children who experience violence at home, even if it is couched as for their own good, end up using violence later in their lives.”

Professor of the study, Jeff Temple gives details, “We asked 758 kids between 19 and 20 years old how often they had been spanked, slapped or struck with an object as form of punishment when they were younger. Kids who said they had experienced corporal punishment were more likely to have recently committed dating violence.” Now I wonder how those paddle spankings back in the day at schools affected students. More info here.

