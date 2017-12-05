Paul McCartney: DJ Demo Tape Surfaces

In 1965, Macca played DJ at home, recording what he says was a “magazine program” that he gave to the other Beatles. “I had two Brenell tape recorders set up at home on which I made experimental recordings and tape loops, like the ones in ‘Tomorrow Never Knows.’ And once I put together something crazy, something left field, just for the other Beatles, a fun thing which they could play late in the evening. It was just something for the mates, basically.

“It was like a magazine program, full of weird interviews, experimental music, tape loops, some tracks I knew the others hadn’t heard, it was just a compilation of odd things. I took the tape to Dick James’s studio and they cut me three acetate discs. Unfortunately, the quality of these discs was such that they wore out as you played them for a couple of weeks, but then they must have worn out. There’s probably a tape somewhere, though.”

What has been posted is 18-minutes of him spinning such songs as Nat King Cole‘s “Unforgettable,” Peter and Gordon‘s “Someone Ain’t Right,” The Beach Boys‘ “I Get Around,” as well as songs by Martha and the Vandellas, Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.