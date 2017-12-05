Jimmy Fallon Channels Springsteen on ‘Robert Mueller’s Coming to Town’

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” is one of those seminal holiday records that puts listeners right in the Christmas spirit. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon got viewers into the indictment spirit with a spoof: “Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town.”

Fallon brushed off his trusty old Springsteen impression and rewrote the lyrics to reflect developments in the U.S. Special Counsel’s investigation of Donald Trump and associates’ contact with Russia during the 2016 election.

“It’s all cold down along D.C., wind’s whipping round the White House,” Fallon began. “You guys all been good this year? Jared, you been good? Everybody in the Trump Administration been good, or what? That’s not many, not many – you guys are in trouble out here…”

More lyrics about emails and collusion touched on big news of the season. The chorus brought the song home with recent news about Michael Flynn: “You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI. Robert Mueller’s comin to town.”

Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, pled guilty on Friday to lying to FBI agents about his Russia contacts.

Watch the satirical song here: