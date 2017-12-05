By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Detroit holiday events
Poznyakov | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

There are many things to do this holiday season in the Metro including tree lighting ceremonies and several festivals of lights. Here are a few other suggestions. The Redford Theater is very old school, including the candy that they sell, which you probably enjoyed when a kid like Clark bars. The history and tradition of the venue makes it great for the holiday season especially with the old Christmas movies that they show.

Very cool is Santa’s original Detroit pub craw, called Detroit Santarchy Bus Crawl. Several buses carry party people from bar to bar and usually arrive around every ten minutes. What’s awesome is being dressed like Santa get’s you free cover charges. Crawl tickets are on $20 and available at the Detroit Gaelic League.

Click Thrill List for more including events at Campus Martius.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live