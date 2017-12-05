Poznyakov | Dreamstime

By: Beau Daniels

There are many things to do this holiday season in the Metro including tree lighting ceremonies and several festivals of lights. Here are a few other suggestions. The Redford Theater is very old school, including the candy that they sell, which you probably enjoyed when a kid like Clark bars. The history and tradition of the venue makes it great for the holiday season especially with the old Christmas movies that they show.

Very cool is Santa’s original Detroit pub craw, called Detroit Santarchy Bus Crawl. Several buses carry party people from bar to bar and usually arrive around every ten minutes. What’s awesome is being dressed like Santa get’s you free cover charges. Crawl tickets are on $20 and available at the Detroit Gaelic League.

Hohoho here we go! Get on your Santa suit and get ready to run. Then get ready to drink because the Santa Pub Crawl is Saturday night in Royal Oak. https://t.co/gqePvVh4Gw pic.twitter.com/FUVRkCgaID — After 5 Detroit (@After5Detroit) November 30, 2017

Click Thrill List for more including events at Campus Martius.

