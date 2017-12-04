The Culprit That Severed Wires Before Celebration

By: Beau Daniels

Things don’t always go as planned just like Sundays explosives intended to start demolition of the Silverdome. The Sea Girt area in New Jersey was set for their famous tree lighting ceremony until they noticed that the wires were severed. People were upset wanting to find out who would be the Bah Humbug trying to stop the celebration of Christmas spirit. Emotions seamed to be intensifying until the investigation found the culprit.



I can relate after a squirrel got in my attic. Ha, now I wonder if this had something to do with the unsuccessful 1st implosion of the Silverdome. NDTV

Failed implosion at Silverdome? pic.twitter.com/kv5VMSEuRf — JC Reindl (@jcreindl) December 3, 2017

