Silverdome Still Stands After Failed Demolition Attempt

By Steve Kostan

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part three. Read part one and part two.

(WOMC) — Yesterday’s failed demolition attempt of the Pontiac Silverdome could not have scripted any better.

I felt like starting this article and then just abruptly cutting it off…………OK, I’m back.

There have been some great lines already.

One on Jim (welcome back) Johnson’s FB page was, “I didn’t know Matt Millen owned a demolition company,” “Maybe they’re waiting for the 4 quarter to collapse,” etc.

The thing is, the Silverdome was never a great place for concerts.

Sure we were thrilled that we had FINALLY gotten a stadium that would host rock concerts.

In the 70s that usually meant a road trip to Cleveland. ELP, CSN&Y, Rod, Ted, double Aerosmith, AC/DC, Journey, World Series of Rock stuff.

That initial giddiness wore off within a couple years of acoustically weak shows, but it was still a case of, you HAD to be there.

Remember, we were all a lot younger and itching for the rock music fest of the month. It was a BE-in. Tickets were cheap, and we didn’t need sleep!

Thee main reason you had to go was because most everybody else was going.

The happy vibe at the those early shows was purely a credit to YOU, the Deeeetroit rock fan.

Come early, stay late, you know how to rock& roll.

It truly IS Detroit Rock City thanks to you.

So as the Dome fades, eventually, I look forward to our next rock&roll rendezvous….in sensible shoes.