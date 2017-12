By: Beau Daniels

It worked, the Silverdome 2nd implosion worked. WXYZ has the video here.



No hype, no press build up to this event and of course gates not opened to thousands of people for the second implosion attempt in case it didn’t work. It will take more to turn the entire stadium to rubble but this was huge.

