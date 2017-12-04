Rock Hall: Fan Voting Ends Tuesday At Midnight

By Jim Johnson
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

This is it, the final two days for fans to vote for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

Bon Jovi remains in first place with 1.1-million votes followed by The Moody Blues at just under 900,000, Dire Straits is closing in on 600,000 votes and The Cars and Judas Priest are in forth and fifth place, respectively, separated by less than 20,000 votes.

One of those voting everyday is Moody Blues’ drummer Graeme Edge, who, while honored by the nomination, says the whole process is really more important to their fans:

“Our acclimation comes from our fans. We rarely play to less than a sell-out and that’s all we need. But our fans would like it [if we were inducted], so, we do it for them. We always have played for the people anyway.”

Here’s how the voting looks as of last night (Sunday):

  1. Bon Jovi – 1,100,452 votes
  2. Moody Blues – 899,289
  3. Dire Straits – 587,116
  4. The Cars – 527,777
  5. Judas Priest – 508,067
  6. The Zombies – 493,810
  7. Eurythmics – 433,020
  8. J. Geils Band – 332,890
  9. Depeche Mode – 289,708
  10. Nina Simone – 176,998
  11. Kate Bush – 170,527
  12. Radiohead – 169,098
  13. Rage Against the Machine – 160,608
  14. The MC5 – 120,945
  15. LL Cool J – 112,966
  16. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 106,140
  17. Link Wray – 93,166
  18. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 80,876
  19. The Meters – 56,065

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET this Tuesday to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or E-mail to vote. You can vote once a day.

The 2018 inductees will be announced the second week of December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will air highlights of the ceremony.

