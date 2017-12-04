Rock Hall: Fan Voting Ends Tuesday At Midnight

This is it, the final two days for fans to vote for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees.

Bon Jovi remains in first place with 1.1-million votes followed by The Moody Blues at just under 900,000, Dire Straits is closing in on 600,000 votes and The Cars and Judas Priest are in forth and fifth place, respectively, separated by less than 20,000 votes.

One of those voting everyday is Moody Blues’ drummer Graeme Edge, who, while honored by the nomination, says the whole process is really more important to their fans:

“Our acclimation comes from our fans. We rarely play to less than a sell-out and that’s all we need. But our fans would like it [if we were inducted], so, we do it for them. We always have played for the people anyway.”

Here’s how the voting looks as of last night (Sunday):

Bon Jovi – 1,100,452 votes Moody Blues – 899,289 Dire Straits – 587,116 The Cars – 527,777 Judas Priest – 508,067 The Zombies – 493,810 Eurythmics – 433,020 J. Geils Band – 332,890 Depeche Mode – 289,708 Nina Simone – 176,998 Kate Bush – 170,527 Radiohead – 169,098 Rage Against the Machine – 160,608 The MC5 – 120,945 LL Cool J – 112,966 Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 106,140 Link Wray – 93,166 Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 80,876 The Meters – 56,065

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET this Tuesday to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or E-mail to vote. You can vote once a day.

The 2018 inductees will be announced the second week of December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will air highlights of the ceremony.