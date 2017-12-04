Foreigner To Play At DTE Energy Music Theatre In July

(WOMC) — Foreigner will perform next summer in Clarkston.

The multi-platinum rock band will play July 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Juke Box Heroes Tour will also feature special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Started in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and is “universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world,” according to the release.

Singles include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Online tickets go on sale from 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.