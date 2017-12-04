Foreigner, Whitesnake, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Tour, July, Show

Foreigner To Play At DTE Energy Music Theatre In July

Filed Under: DTE Energy Music Theatre, foreigner, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, July, show, tour, Whitesnake
Jul 15, 2017; Hershey, PA, USA; Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs as Jason Bonham's Led Zepplin Experience, Cheap Trick and Foreigner performed at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of Foreigner's 40th anniversary tour. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

(WOMC) — Foreigner will perform next summer in Clarkston.

The multi-platinum rock band will play July 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Juke Box Heroes Tour will also feature special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Started in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and is “universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world,” according to the release.

Singles include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Online tickets go on sale from 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live