Elton John Mourns the Death of His Mother

By Annie Reuter

Elton John’s mother died on Monday morning (Dec. 4). She was 92.

The singer shared the sad news with fans on social media. “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning,” he wrote. “I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much.”

John’s relationship with his mother had been strained. “I don’t hate my mother,” the singer told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I look after her, but I don’t want her in my life.” However, the BBC reports that John and his mother had reconciled earlier this year after he recovered from a bacterial infection.

