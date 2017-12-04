Cheap Trick Release First-Ever Christmas Album

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — It’s December and that means it’s time to listen to some Christmas music.

Love it or hate it, it is everywhere.

If you’re tired of the classics, you now can listen to Cheap Trick’s version of Christmas music.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released their album Christmas Christmas in October and features 12 songs.

The album features three original Cheap Trick songs like, “Merry Christmas Darlings,” “Christmas Christmas,” and “Our Father of Life.” The others are mostly high-octane covers of Christmas numbers from artists the band appreciates, like The Ramones and The Kinks.

According to the Rockford Register Star, the band recorded their holiday album between April to June.

“We put up a mini tree in the studio,” lead guitarist, Rick Nielsen told the RRS. “When you’re in the studio you can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. We just got in the spirit of the song, not in the spirit of season.”

“Lord knows nobody needs another Christmas record,” Nielsen said. “It’s a record of songs we like, and songwriters we like. It’ll look good underneath a Christmas tree.”