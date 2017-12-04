Cat Banned From College Library Is Now A Celebrity

By: Beau Daniels

Cats become famous and well-liked when they frequent the same places that people do. In this case, Max the cat has developed a following for his visits to a library in Minnesota.

Local college kids frequent the Macalester College’s library and love it when Max shows shows up. But now the cat is banned.

This is basically halfway to being a children's book pic.twitter.com/DjwUPHy9Wz — Erin McGuire (@e_mcguire_) November 29, 2017

This will not stop Max from interacting with college students, Max showed up at the Department of Spanish & Portuguese, and they began teaching him.



The ban from the owner is for safety reasons. UPI

