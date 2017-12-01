New Laser Procedure Changes Color Of Eyes

By: Beau Daniels

Forget colored contracts, you can change the color of your eyes. The only limit is you can only change to blue but it is the most desired by people wanting to change their color. It’s all about the pigmentation in the eyes according to Dr. Gregg Homer who is from the company Stroma Medical that developed the procedure, “The fundamental principle is that under every brown eye is a blue eye. The only difference between a brown eye and a blue eye is this very thin layer of pigment on the surface. If you take that pigment away, then the light can enter the stroma, the little fibers that look like bicycle spokes in a light eye – and when the light scatters it only reflects back the shortest wavelengths, and that’s the blue end of the spectrum.”



I’m betting the laser procedure will show up soon in the Metro. Many people wear the blue contacts because it makes them feel younger, now it can be permanent. Oddity Central gives more details.

