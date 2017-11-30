Toilet Seat Down Exposes Intruder In Michigan Home

By Beau Daniels
By Beau Daniels
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

There are a few ways to know if someone has invaded your home. Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien heard from a resident that a toilet seat triggered his response to authority’s. The Traverse City guy noticed that someone was in his home because the toilet seat was down, he keeps it up, so an alarm went off in his head.

The intruder attempted to steal prescription drugs, and was traced by crumbs from food he was eating passed out drunk in the garage. Charges have been filed. MLive

