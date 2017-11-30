It’s Time To Say Goodbye To The Silverdome

By Steve Kostan

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part one of two.

(WOMC) — The days are numbered for the Pontiac Silverdome.

A partial implosion for the 400,000 square-foot former home of the Detroit Lions is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 3, around 8:30 a.m.

Many of us have great memories of great times at the Silverdome. I’m going to spotlight some of my concert highlights here and you feel free to add any of your own. The Silverdome was never acoustically my favorite place, but what a crowd, what a party.

The WHO Dec. 1975. “Let’s see the new place. Wow a dome here in Detroit, radical. I shouldn’t have worn the $80, in 1975 $$, New Man velvet pants from Fire Mill Village.

AEROSMITH, FOGHAT, TED NUGENT, OUTLAWS May 8, 76.- Just saw a little of Ted, and Foghat. I was mostly wandering backstage.

No one got Spinal Tap lost. Strangely, I remember the intense Air pressure when you tried to open a regular, non-turnstile, door back there. Whoosh! Hurricane force. PA glitch that night. Big Victory/Steven Leber (co-manager) B-Day bash at the brand new Northfield Hilton. First time I saw many bathtubs filled with ice and you name it. Excess on display…proudly. Those curvy hallways were straight out of Star Trek.

I missed Seger there a month later. Probably still broke from Aerosmith.

I missed LZ in spring of 77, tough ticket, but ended up with the ABX- Lubin, O’Leary, Calvert crowd at Little Feat at the Royal Oak instead. A side bonus of that was the night before when some of the Little Feat folks, after a meet the band party at the Dearborn Hyatt, went to the Red Carpet to see and jam with The ROCKETS. Rocking enough BUT…A surprise set from the new MC5, Rob Tyner, Robert Gillespie, Ralph Serafino, DEMOLISHED the joint and finished off the crowd, opening with an audio sledgehammer “19th Nervous Breakdown” on 11 and 1/2 !

After that first wave of shows, I became turned off by the acoustics inside the Silverdome but still, it was hosting thee BIG shows that you HAD to be at. Starting with the Stones-Santana-Iggy, there were tons in the 80’s.

I’ll talk more about those 80’s shows tomorrow. In the meantime, I’d like to hear YOUR memories. Mine are like swiss cheese. -Steve Kostan