By: Beau Daniels

Very interesting facts released by Business Insider. Women become millionaires before men. At least the average age women reach 7 figures is sooner at age 58.5. Men need another year to catch up.

The story goes on to report how most millionaires achieve their success, it’s stocks. The info provided says their initial success stems from 20 percent of there paycheck being saved. Then 80 percent of that is invested in stocks. So taking a chunk out our your paycheck at an early age and investing beyond the employers usual 5 percent matching deposit into 401 stocks is a great formula. Just don’t cash in early. Details here.

