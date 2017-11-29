Upside Down Christmas Trees Are A Thing

By Stacey DuFord
Upside down Christmas trees are appearing at hotels and department stores. The upside down tree hanging from the ceiling of the five-star London hotel Claridge’s was decorated by Karl Lagerfeld with tinsel, silver ribbon, and glass ornaments with a traditional star on top. Or bottom.

Want in on the trend? It’s going to cost you.

The artificial upside down trees are on sale at stores like Walmart, which has already nearly sold out of the Champagne-colored upside down tree for $250. Kohl’s has a 7.5′ upside down tree that comes pre-lit for $450, and there is one available in the same size without lights for about $1,000 at Target.  You can find a 7’3″ tree for $160 at Home Depot.

Supposedly, the tradition of hanging Christmas trees upside down dates back to the 12th century, when Central Europeans did it to represent the Holy Trinity.

Source: Moneyish.com

