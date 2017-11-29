See David Cassidy’s Final Performance of I Think I Love You

By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: David Cassidy, I Think I Love You, The Partridge Family
Photo: Walter Zurlinden / USA Today

If you’re a woman of a certain age (like me) David Cassidy was your first celebrity crush, or one of them anyway. My Facebook page was flooded with memories from friends when he passed.

He was asked what he’d like his legacy to be and he said  “I never think about it. I guess the fact that everything I did in my life was to bring light and love into all of the world that I was able to touch, because you gave that to me a 100,000 times. So this, as long as I have breath in my body, ignoring laryngitis, I’m going to sing this song for the rest of my life and it is something that I treasure.”

His last concert was in New York on March 4. Here’s the video. You won’t be able to not sing along.

. .

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live