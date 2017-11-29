Pet Horse Shot By Hunter In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

This is sick. A family discovered that their horse was shot by a hunter. The hunter claimed to have mistaken the horse for a deer, he is age 83. Tracii Kunish-Chandler from Benzie County mention that their horse ran away because it was spooked, and they began the usual tracking and got word that the horse was down, “I heard a gunshot at like 6:45 p.m., which I didn’t think anything of it. I thought maybe a hunter finally found a deer and had to put it out of its misery or something.”

"There's no way he didn't know what he shot," said owner Tracii Kunish-Chandler about the hunter who shot and killed Kodi the horse. "She's a red and white horse, 11 hundred pounds." https://t.co/M5J1GkoYTl — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) November 29, 2017

Kodi was a rescue horse and family pet, “The second day I got her I had her up here in the pasture, a saddle on her and my 1 1/2-year-old nieces were both on her, my nephews were on her riding around.” Because of the size and color of Kodi, mistaking the horse for a deer is in question. It is being investigated and charges may be issued soon. Story from Up North Live.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter