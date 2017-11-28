The ONE Thing That Will Guarantee GREAT Christmas Card Photos

We had to take our Christmas card photos while my daughter was home for Thanksgiving. We’ve worn Ugly Christmas Sweaters for the last couple years so my husband decided to switch it up this year and ordered us all Christmas hats.

We take the photos ourselves, using the timer on my camera on a tripod. When it came time to take them on Sunday I said to my husband “I don’t know why we’re bothering. The boy isn’t going to smile.”

The boy is 16 and had been having a bad couple days AND he hates getting his picture taken as a general rule. There was no WAY he was going to smile.

My husband said “I got this” and while I was setting up the camera he pulled up comedian John Mulaney on Netflix. John Mulaney is my kids’ favorite comedian – they have most of his specials memorized – and we all ended up laughing and smiling in every photo. I didn’t even have to remind anyone to smile, I just kept setting the timer and running back into the photo. We had so many options it was hard to choose the photo for our card!

And yes, my husband IS a genius!

