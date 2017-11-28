FDA Warns About Dog Bones

By Beau Daniels
When it comes to the holidays we think about giving our dogs gifts, and those are usually more treats including bones. WDSU reports that the Food and Drug Administration is advising people to not give their canines packaged bones, “Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death in your pet.”

The risks include internal bleeding, obstructions, which also triggers vomiting, leading to illness and some deaths I always wonder where those ham bones come from anyway, and how are they are stored and then processed before packing. So give your dog toys from reputable manufactures, and reward them with more wet food. Oh and more hugs and runs in the park.

