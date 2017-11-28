Daughter Kicked Out Of House For Breastfeeding

By: Beau Daniels

I think it’s bizarre that a mom kicked her daughter out of the house for breastfeeding her child without a cover!

Fortunately the daughter does not live with her mom and was just visiting, but I think she was out of line.

The daughter posted the details on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, where she wrote: “I took her in the living room, got her to latch and sat back down at the table to finish my meal while it was still warm. My mom didn’t say anything at first but when my stepdad came in from mowing the lawn, she threw me a dirty look and asked me to get my blanket and cover her. When I politely declined, she told me it was her house and she wanted me to cover up.”

Not appreciating how her mom was treating her in front of her older children, the daughter left the house.

“I told her yes and she made me look like the bad guy to my older two children by telling them I was leaving because I was mad at her and she was sorry they couldn’t stay to watch the end of the movie she just put on for them.”

Mom Kicked Her Daughter Out of Her House for Breastfeeding https://t.co/SvWfpyLco6 — bfmamatalk (@bfmamatalk) November 27, 2017

Mothers of baby’s unforgettably get harassed out in public, IMO this should not of happen especially when visiting their own mom. Stir Cafe Mom has more.

