Are You ‘Fir’ Real?! Police Share Photo Of Christmas Tree Nearly Engulfing Car

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Police in Massachusetts are showing drivers how to not transport their Christmas trees this holiday season.

The Sudbury Police Department shared a photo to Facebook showing a massive Christmas tree being transported by a vehicle that is barely visible within the conifer’s branches.

Police say the officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles west of Boston.

Police on Facebook reminded drivers to please transport holiday trees “responsibly.”

It’s unclear if the driver was cited.

 

