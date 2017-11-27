Strange Facts About Jimi Hendrix

By Beau Daniels
Interesting facts about the superstars we love often pop-up an many we are not aware of. Mental Floss gives us 10 about Jimi Hendrix. Stage names are often used by celebrity’s, Jimmy James was his first until his new manager suggested Jimi Hendrix.

It seams the best musicians learn to play by ear, especially piano players, another fact, Hendrix did not know how to read music. The report goes on to mention that his music was inspired by dreams, I wonder if those were confused with hallucinations.

Another fact that most know is his playing guitar with teeth.

Then it goes on to mention that he was handicapped, kidnapped and more strange facts here.

