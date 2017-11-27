Some Leftover (Musical) Turkey

By Bobby Mitchell
What are the biggest turkeys in music history? All those leftovers in the fridge had me wondering. So after I finished the mashed potatoes, and the stuffing, and the pumpkin pie… I did some digging. See if you know music’s biggest turkeys (answers below).

  1. This Vanilla Ice song rips off David Bowie and Queen.
  2. Miley Cyrus’ dad makes the list with this song that went to #1.
  3. Britney Spears’ ex-husband sold a total of 1,500 albums. What is his name?
  4. This soundtrack was certified “return Platinum.” It didn’t sell Platinum, four million copies were returned to the warehouse and it almost ruined the Bee Gees.
  5. Having Fun with Elvis on Stage by Elvis Presley was released in 1974. Why is it considered to be such a terrible rock and roll album?

 

 

Answers:

  1. Ice Ice Baby
  2. Achy Break Heart (Billy Ray Cyrus)
  3. Kevin Federline
  4. Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band movie soundtrack
  5. There’s no music, it’s the banter and jokes from between the songs. It ranked #1 in Jimmy Guterman and Owen O’Donnell’s list of the worst rock and roll albums in their 1991 book The Worst Rock and Roll Records of All Time.
