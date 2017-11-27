Some Leftover (Musical) Turkey

What are the biggest turkeys in music history? All those leftovers in the fridge had me wondering. So after I finished the mashed potatoes, and the stuffing, and the pumpkin pie… I did some digging. See if you know music’s biggest turkeys (answers below).
- This Vanilla Ice song rips off David Bowie and Queen.
- Miley Cyrus’ dad makes the list with this song that went to #1.
- Britney Spears’ ex-husband sold a total of 1,500 albums. What is his name?
- This soundtrack was certified “return Platinum.” It didn’t sell Platinum, four million copies were returned to the warehouse and it almost ruined the Bee Gees.
- Having Fun with Elvis on Stage by Elvis Presley was released in 1974. Why is it considered to be such a terrible rock and roll album?
Answers:
- Ice Ice Baby
- Achy Break Heart (Billy Ray Cyrus)
- Kevin Federline
- Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band movie soundtrack
- There’s no music, it’s the banter and jokes from between the songs. It ranked #1 in Jimmy Guterman and Owen O’Donnell’s list of the worst rock and roll albums in their 1991 book The Worst Rock and Roll Records of All Time.