Secret Santa Pays Off 62 Layaways To The Delight Of Christmas Shoppers

By: Beau Daniels

It’s that time of the year when many step up and help others. Often people with a little extra will visit a retail store and pay off layaways.

There are plenty of varieties, but I think these people truly earn the name Secret Santa.

The layaway Secret Santa game happened recently at a Toys R Us store in New Jersey. In this case, a guy who calls himself Charlie K. Charlie spent $10,000 to pay off 62 layaways. He also spent a couple of grand to help out Toys For Tots.

Yes, the people were surprised and thankful! Who else wants to be a Secret Santa? You can do the same thing on a different level with our Toy Drive this Saturday at the Doll Hospital Toy Solider Shop in Berkley. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter